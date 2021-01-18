Educational resources for children in Lichfield and Burntwood are being made available ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Lichfield Cathedral usually puts on a day of activities for schoolchildren each year.

But with the current lockdown, materials for Key Stage 2 and 3 pupils are being made available for parents and teachers to access instead.

There will also be an online service taking place for Key Stage 4 pupils on 27th January featuring reflection and music based around the theme ‘Be the Light in the Darkness’.

It will also include a reading by students from local schools of the poem ‘We Remember Them’.

Gregory Platten, Canon Chancellor at Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“At a time of global instability, where minorities continue to be persecuted and murdered for their difference, it is vital that we come together in community to remember. “Lichfield Cathedral has long been committed to honouring this day, recalling the Shoah, and subsequent Holocausts. “We are painfully aware that when we fail to remember past horrors, they can too easily be repeated. “As we come together on Holocaust Memorial Day in solemn remembrance for all who have died through the hatred of Holocausts, we also commit ourselves to build a world where difference is a cause for celebration, not murder or hatred.” Gregory Platten

The online materials are available to access via the cathedral website. Schools can also find out more by emailing education@lichfield-cathedral.org.