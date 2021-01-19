People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take part in the world’s largest wildlife survey.

Garden birds

The RSPB Big Winter Birdwatch runs from 29th to 31st January.

The event helps monitor trends in the UK’s bird population by getting people to record birds they see from their windows in an hour.

RSPB chief executive Beccy Speight said:

“We know that for many people, garden birds provide an important connection to the wider world and bring enormous joy. “Lockdown brought few benefits, but the last year has either started or reignited a love of nature for many people. “There has been a broad and much needed realisation that nature is an important and necessary part of our lives especially for our mental health and wellbeing. But nature needs us too. “By taking part in the Birdwatch, you are helping to build an annual snapshot of how our birdlife is doing across the UK – it is only by us understanding how our wildlife is faring that we can protect it. “We know that nature is in crisis but together, we can take action to solve the problems facing nature.” Beccy Speight, RSPB

For more details on how to take part visit rspb.org.uk/birdwatch.

Teachers are also being urged to make use of resources for the RSPB’s Big Schools Birdwatch that takes place until 21st February at rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch.