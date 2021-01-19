New plans have been unveiled for business buildings in Hammerwich to be replaced by housing.

The existing buildings on the Overton Farm site. Pic: Google Streetview

The Overton Farm plot is being earmarked for seven new homes – two years after a previous planning application had proposed nine properties on the site.

That proposal was refused subject to an appeal which is still waiting to be heard.

The new planning application seeks to demolish some parts of the site and convert other buildings for housing.

“The application does not introduce isolated homes in the countryside with the site located close to Hammerwich and Burntwood and a short walk or cycle ride to their services and facilities. “The proposed development also results in a significant reduction in the vehicular trips that can lawfully be generated from the existing site. “The proposal is for the re-use of an existing group of buildings.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.