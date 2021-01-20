Detectives have released CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a petrol station in Lichfield.

CCTV of the man wanted in connection with the petrol station robbery in Lichfield

The Shell garage on the southbound A38 was targeted at 4.40pm on 17th January.

A man entered the store and threatened staff and demanding cash. He made off on foot towards Fradley after the incident.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A man matching the description of the suspect was seen on Fradley Lane in the area close to the bridge over the A38 shortly before the incident occurred. “He was described as white, skinny, about 5’6” or 5’7” tall, wearing a green parker-style coat and a black scarf or mask covering the lower part of his face.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 499 of 17th January, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.