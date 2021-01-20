Motorists in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to take extra care as wet weather sweeps across the region.

A yellow weather warning is in place until Thursday.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s highways chief, said drivers should be alert to the risk of surface flooding and spray from other vehicles causing issues with visibility.

“We’ve seen some heavy and persistent rain and difficult driving conditions today and this is expected to continue over the next few days. “With this kind of weather there is a real risk of surface water flooding on the roads and I would like to remind people to take extra care if they are out. “People should slow down, leave plenty of space between them and the vehicle in front of them and be aware that there could be surface flooding around any corner. “I’d also ask people not to drive through any flooded sections of road – tempting as it might be, you can never be sure about how deep the water is and could end up getting stuck there.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

People can report any flooding problems they see on the roads on www.staffordshire.gov.uk or by calling 0300 111 8000.