More than 40 good causes from across Lichfield and Burntwood have taken part in the virtual launch of a new community lottery.

Charities, youth groups, sports clubs and conservations groups were among those to attend the launch organised by Lichfield District Council.

The Lichfield Community Lottery will see good causes set up their own page and receive 50p from every pound spent by players who choose to support their cause. A further 10p will go to other local good causes across the area.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“It was a privilege to welcome everyone to the virtual event, and I was delighted so many good causes joined us. “We are looking forward to signing up plenty of local groups to Lichfield Community Lottery, as it offers a simple way for them to raise money for their good causes.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Local good causes that want to be a part of the lottery can register now at www.lichfieldcommunitylottery.co.uk. The website is also where residents can buy tickets for the draws from 2nd March.

The first draw will take place on 10th April, with a range of prizes including a £25,000 jackpot.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for community engagement, said: