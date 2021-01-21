The founders of a Lichfield gin business have launched their latest product.

Husband and wife duo Alex and Natalie Conti have seen success since they began selling their creation – The Apiarist – in October.

They have now developed the new Forager Edition of the spirit, which is infused with raw honey, juniper, coriander, orris root, lemon peel, blackberries, elderberries, wild strawberry leaves and apple.

The Forager Edition of The Apiarist gin

Alex said:

“We were inspired by our hedgerows to create something that the forager bee would be proud of. “We took the flavours of our local environment and built a complex play of taste notes.” Alex Conti

Natalie added:

“What started as a simple extension of our home apiary during the initial lockdown last spring has naturally turned into a thriving business within the space of just a few months and we couldn’t be prouder. “By launching The Apiarist, we’ve been able to spend more time together as a family, all whilst boosting the bee population. “We’re extremely excited to introduce our brand-new gin to market and cannot wait to see how it is received by our loyal customers.” Natalie Conti

The Apiarist Forager Edition can be purchased at www.theapiaristgin.com.