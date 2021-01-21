The chief executive of Lichfield District Council has confirmed she will be leaving the local authority.
Diane Tilley will step down from her post in May.
She said:
“After eight years at Lichfield District Council I have decided the time is right for me to move on.
“I feel incredibly privileged to have worked with such a great team over the years and I would like to thank everyone for their support and hard work through some really challenging times.
“There is still much important work to do in managing the response to this latest COVID-19 wave and running one of our biggest elections ever in very unpredictable circumstances.”Diane Tilley
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“I would like to thank Diane for the work she has done over the last eight years, ensuring the council is in a robust financial position to head off the stormy winds of COVID-19.
“I am now in the process of seeking a new chief executive to help lead Lichfield District Council through the challenging, yet exciting, years ahead.”Cllr Doug Pullen
Presumably not related to the sale of land to Bromford, then?
In the spirit of Jasmine in another thread suggesting we should be more positive…
Great news!
Thank you!
I really appreciate your decision to leave!
I think Lichfield and district will be a better place and I am super-excited at the prospect of a new Chief Executive!
Thanks again for creating this opportunity for some new blood to come in!
At least the 8 years in the job hasn’t aged her – that’s exactly the same photo as when she was appointed!
Blimey when I said last week she should be renamed Teflon…..I was wrong maybe not everyone is untouchable when ‘Messing up!’
Who else can I suggest to walk the LDC plank into Stowe Pool? Minor and Master Seaman Y, Master E?
Suggestions?
What a coincidence, the week after the most embarrassing revelation that she doesn’t have a clue what her staff are doing!
Ps that’s a very old picture
Probably Michel, can’t touch her when she’s gone.
That is very sad news. My experience of Dianne Tilley through public consultation meetings including the fight for the Friary Grange Leisure Centre is that she is a thoroughly professional civil servant doing her best for the community she serves under very difficult circumstances. I’m constantly disillusioned with the lack of informed knowledge and understanding of the facts of the vitriolic contributors to Lichfield Live . Please read and learn before you condemn.
