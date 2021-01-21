The chief executive of Lichfield District Council has confirmed she will be leaving the local authority.

Diane Tilley

Diane Tilley will step down from her post in May.

She said:

“After eight years at Lichfield District Council I have decided the time is right for me to move on. “I feel incredibly privileged to have worked with such a great team over the years and I would like to thank everyone for their support and hard work through some really challenging times. “There is still much important work to do in managing the response to this latest COVID-19 wave and running one of our biggest elections ever in very unpredictable circumstances.” Diane Tilley

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: