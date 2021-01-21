Dog owners in Lichfield and Burntwood could have to prove they have poo bags on them or face fines under new proposals.

Picture: Elliot Brown

Lichfield District Council is consulting over the creation of dog control public spaces protection orders.

The local authority said dog walkers would be expected to carry at least two bags – if they were unable to produce them or refused to show them to an enforcement officer they could face a fine.

The order would require anyone in charge of a dog to clean up and remove any resulting dog mess in a public place.

The proposed protection order would also create ‘dog exclusion zones’, which would ban dogs from being taken into playgrounds, particularly areas designed for younger children.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We believe this order will help us to keep the district free of dog mess – sadly a tiny minority of dog walkers do not clean up after their pets. “A district wide public space protection order would require anyone responsible for a dog to have bags with them and clean up any mess and put it in a litter or dog waste bin or take it home if one isn’t available. “We want to make it clear to dog owners, who lack the common decency to clean up after their pets, that this will not be tolerated. “We also think children should have space to play and know that some can be scared of dogs. “This is why we want to bring in exclusion zones that will require anyone in charge of a dog to keep them out of play areas across the district. “It would be a criminal offence not to comply with the order, which could result in a fixed penalty of £80 or even lead to a prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The council said some exclusions to the rules would apply – and urged people to have their say on the plans.

“We would stress that people with disabilities that restrict their sight or mobility are exempt, including pet owners who are registered as blind. “Before moving ahead with the order, it is important we hear the views of local residents on these proposals.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

To find out more and read the draft dog control public space protection order in full, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/dogcontrolorder. To have your say on the proposals, email comments to pollution@lichfielddc.gov.uk by 5th March.