More than £8,000 has been donated to a scheme funding laptops for children home learning in Lichfield and Burntwood – but organisers say more is needed.

The Curborough Community Association charity began fundraising after Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen began and appeal for unwanted IT equipment to be donated for redistribution.

Laptops and tablet computers have already been distributed to local schools, with the funding from donations to the association being used to buy 41 new computers.

But now the organisation, which runs the Lichfield Cares Good Neighbour Scheme, is asking local people to dig deep to help those children still without adequate equipment.

Association chair James Flintham said:

“We’d usually help our community through the spaces we provide at our centres, Curborough Community Centre and Cruck House, but as they’re closed for lockdown our trustees and volunteers have put our time into trying to help those kids trying to learn at home. “Despite raising enough to purchase 41 new laptops and other equipment so far, schools are still short of laptops so we’re asking that, as well as responding to Cllr Pullen’s call for used equipment, anyone who can donates to our crowdfunder so we can continue to buy new equipment to fill the gaps. “We are hearing that there is a great need in our local schools and it’s not being met quickly enough.” James Flintham, Curborough Community Association

Anyone who wants to donate a laptop, tablet or headphones to the initiative can find out more information here. People can donate to the association’s fund via the online fundraising page.