A fundraising campaign has been launched across Lichfield and Burntwood to help support vulnerable and isolated people during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

The appeal has been created by The Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

A previous fundraising drive earlier in the pandemic saw more than £105,000 raised in one month.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire said:

“We are in the eye of another storm and our local vulnerable and isolated people need help – this fund will help them. “The more money donated, the more help can be given. Last time this single appeal raised a huge amount and made a massive difference. “We’ve already had some donations and the amount is going up hour by hour. It shows that people want to help the elderly and vulnerable in our communities, but we need more and even in these difficult times, we again ask for people to dig deep. “People can be rest assured that everything they donate will reach the people who need it most, and that is thanks to the generosity of people in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.” Steve Adams, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

People can donate via www.justgiving.com/campaign/staffslockdown. Organisations can find out more about applying for funding to support projects tackling isolation and vulnerable members of the community by calling 01785 339540 or emailing office@staffsfoundation.org.uk.