A new food hall has been opened at a Shenstone garden centre.

Dobbies has agreed a partnership with supermarket chain Sainsbury’s to offer more than 3,000 food and other grocery products.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said he hoped the new look food hall would prove popular with customers.

“This new food and grocery offer provides convenience and a wide product selection for our customers. “A big thank you to everyone who has worked hard to bring this partnership to fruition. “We hope customers enjoy our new look food hall at the Shenstone store.” Graeme Jenkins, Dobbies

To mark the opening, Dobbies is offering five customers the chance to win their food hall shopping for free at the Shenstone store.

Winners will be randomly selected at the till between today (22nd January) and 28th January.