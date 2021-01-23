Doctors in Lichfield and Burntwood are urging patients to wait to be contacted about coronavirus vaccines rather than ringing surgeries for information.

The programme of COVID-19 jabs has begun to be rolled out across the country in line with the Government’s priority list.

But in a message to patients, medics at the Darwin Medical Practice – which operates surgeries in Lichfield and Burntwood – are asking locals not to call to find out when they will receive their vaccination.

“We are receiving a lot of enquiries about the COVID vaccination. “We understand that many people are keen to be vaccinated as soon as possible, but would ask that you do not ring the practice as this is creating very high demand on the telephone lines. “We are providing vaccinations as quickly as receive deliveries and will ring all eligible patients when it is their turn.” Darwin Medical Practice message to patients

Lichfield and Burntwood MP Michael Fabricant has previously reassured residents that they will be called “for the vaccine when the time is right”.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail said they were trying to prioritise medical letters after delays caused by postal staff having to self-isolate.