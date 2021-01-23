Players from Lichfield RUFC will turn out for future fixtures with a message paying tribute to key workers.

The Lichfield RUFC team

The club has launched a competition for members offering them a chance to design an image that will appear on shirts for the 2021/22 season paying tribute to NHS and other staff.

A spokesperson said the top four designs would be selected with the winner being decided by a vote amongst club members.

“We would like to offer members the chance to join us in saying a massive ‘thank you’ for the fantastic work that has been done by the NHS and all our key workers over these last many months. “They continue to perform heroics on a daily basis.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

Designs should be submitted by 28th February by emailing competitions@lichfieldrugby.co.uk.