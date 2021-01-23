A man has been taken to hospital after suffering leg injuries in a machete attack in Mile Oak.

The incident happened on Sutton Road at 3.35pm yesterday (22nd January).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service to reports that a man had been attacked with a machete. “He has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious leg injuries. “ Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 471 of 22nd January, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.