A man has been taken to hospital after suffering leg injuries in a machete attack in Mile Oak.
The incident happened on Sutton Road at 3.35pm yesterday (22nd January).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“We were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service to reports that a man had been attacked with a machete.
“He has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious leg injuries. “Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 471 of 22nd January, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.