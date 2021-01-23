More areas of Lichfield and Burntwood have been identified as COVID-19 infection hotspots.
Staffordshire County Council has released a weekly list of areas across the region where rates cases are “very high”.
They include:
- Chase Terrace
- Chasetown
- Fazeley
- Shenstone
- Whittington
- Streethay
Community testing facilities for people who do not have symptoms are available at Burntwood Leisure Centre and Lichfield City FC.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said it was important people sought tests if they need to leave home for work or live in a hotspot area.
“Everyone should be staying at home wherever possible. However, there are some people who cannot work from home and some people who are making essential visits.
“Many of these permitted visits are to carry out vital caring responsibilities or fetching essential shopping and medical supplies – often to the most vulnerable people. For these people we are strongly urging to get tested regularly.
“Getting a test is quick, simple, free and now seven days a week.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
Tests can be booked for people without COVID-19 symptoms via the online portal.
Cllr McMahon said people should now be considering regular testing to help tackle the spread of coronavirus.
“Making a test part of your weekly routine may well protect the people you interact with on a day-to-day basis and the wider community at large.
“One in three people do not display any symptoms – getting tested regularly will give you the peace of mind that you are not unwittingly spreading the virus to people at the most risk.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
Isn’t this all the places where there was ‘asymptomatic’ testing taking place last week? And with the high false positive rate .. Coincidence?
How many Covid cases have been found in Whittington? How many cases does it take to be a hotspot? There have been cases of students at university who have caught it but at their universities, not at home. Just wondering how these labels are determined. All steps to avoid getting/spreading Covid are being taken.
If my locale is anything to go by there are still too many ignoring the lockdown rules. No doubt these selfish Covidiots don’t think they are contributing to the problem.
Hot Spots in Chase Terrace
Chasetown in Burntwood, if I need to book a test in Burntwood I have to hang about until Friday 29 January, if I live in Lichfield I can go any day available this weekend or next week?
3 weeks ago a hotspot was actually 3 positive cases. How many people are you referring to? And what is the percentage of false positives especially to those that have received the vaccine.
When I went to the Cathedral for my vaccine yesterday I was astounded by the number of people wandering around Lichfield. There were even tourists around the Cathedral taking photographs. No wonder Lichfield is a “hotspot”. Where were the police?
