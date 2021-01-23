More areas of Lichfield and Burntwood have been identified as COVID-19 infection hotspots.

Staffordshire County Council has released a weekly list of areas across the region where rates cases are “very high”.

They include:

Chase Terrace

Chasetown

Fazeley

Shenstone

Whittington

Streethay

Community testing facilities for people who do not have symptoms are available at Burntwood Leisure Centre and Lichfield City FC.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said it was important people sought tests if they need to leave home for work or live in a hotspot area.

“Everyone should be staying at home wherever possible. However, there are some people who cannot work from home and some people who are making essential visits. “Many of these permitted visits are to carry out vital caring responsibilities or fetching essential shopping and medical supplies – often to the most vulnerable people. For these people we are strongly urging to get tested regularly. “Getting a test is quick, simple, free and now seven days a week.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Tests can be booked for people without COVID-19 symptoms via the online portal.

Cllr McMahon said people should now be considering regular testing to help tackle the spread of coronavirus.