St John’s Community Church. Picture: Google Streetview

A COVID-19 pop-up test centre will be offering appointments to people without symptoms in Burntwood.

St John’s Community Church will host the session between 2pm and 4.30pm tomorrow (25th January).

A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson said:

“With one in three people who have COVID-19 showing no symptoms, we are encouraging everyone who needs to be out and about next week to get tested. Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

People can book a slot via the online portal.