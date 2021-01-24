A Lichfield councillor says plans for new rules forcing dog owners to carry poo bags will have “little impact” if the issue of enforcement is not addressed.

Lichfield District Council is consulting on the measure as part of a package of measures as part of a proposed dog control public spaces protection orders.

They also include restrictions on dogs being taken into playground areas.

But owners may also be forced to prove they have at least two poo bags on them or risk a fine.

But Cllr Joanne Grange, independent representative for Chadsmead at Lichfield District Council, said new rules alone would not tackle the problem.

“Responsible dog owners normally have pockets full of dog poo bags and happily hand them over to other responsible dog owners who have been ‘caught short’ on request. “Putting in place more rules, without enforcement, will have little impact on those dog owners who do not already carry, and use, bags. “Carrying dog poo bags is no guarantee of use of dog poo bags. “Another example of rules for rules’ sake without actually dealing with the problem.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson confirmed that “as a rule of thumb, dog walkers would be expected to carry at least two bags that can be used”.

“We believe this order will help us to keep the district free of dog mess – sadly a tiny minority of dog walkers do not clean up after their pets. “A district wide public space protection order would require anyone responsible for a dog to have bags with them and clean up any mess and put it in a litter or dog waste bin or take it home if one isn’t available. “We want to make it clear to dog owners, who lack the common decency to clean up after their pets, that this will not be tolerated. “It would be a criminal offence not to comply with the order, which could result in a fixed penalty of £80 or even lead to a prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

More details about the draft dog control public space protection order are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/dogcontrolorder. To have your say on the proposals, email comments to pollution@lichfielddc.gov.uk by 5th March.

