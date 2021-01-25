Staffordshire’s education chief say schools forced to shut to the children of key workers due to snowfall over the weekend are hoping to reopen tomorrow.

Although many pupils are being educated at home as part of the national lockdown, classrooms have remained open to some children.

But some schools – including Charnwood Primary School and Chadsmead Primary Academy – were unable to open to any pupils due to snow.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, said almost 100 schools had been forced to shut buildings across the county.

“Schools have to protect the health and safety of their staff and pupils while on site, and with the treacherous conditions we have seen over the weekend and today, many schools have decided to close. “Throughout the pandemic, online learning has been in place, and this will continue for the children of key workers who have to stay home today. “Our schools are doing a fantastic job to ensure children do not miss out on their education, and I know many of them are working hard to clear their sites so these children can return to school tomorrow. “This is just another example of how our schools are pulling out all the stops to keep children safe, and ensure their learning can continue.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Families are being urged to monitor the county council’s school closure website for the latest information on individual schools.