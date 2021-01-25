Drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to only travel if necessary as yesterday’s snow continues to pose problems on local roads.
Gritting teams are continuing to work around the clock, but highways bosses are urging people to take extra care if they need to drive anywhere.
Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Our crews have been working non-stop since last night, working in extremely difficult conditions and sub-zero temperatures to help people who need to be out to get to where they need to be this morning.
“The crews are still out today, so our message is very much if you really do need to travel please take extra care and drive to the conditions.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council