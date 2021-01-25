A Lichfield man has launched a campaign to help fund medical treatment for his dog.

Rory Martin’s two-year-old border collie Stonnie has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that has left him struggling to walk.

Stonnie the border collie

More than £1,500 has already been raised to pay for Cytarabine treatment. Six of the injections are needed, costing £750 each, while the animal also needs to take steroids.

Rory said he was desperate to find a way to fund the treatment.

“He’s been really poorly and struggling to walk, but we have been told by our vets that there’s hope. “So far we’ve had to borrow money as we cannot afford the ongoing medical treatment so we’re reaching out far and wide for help.” “Cytarabine aims to suppress Stonnie’s immune system enough so that it effectively restarts itself – it’s known as the gold treatment for his condition. “He’s only a young dog and we don’t want to give up on him.” Rory Martin

People can find out more about the campaign to help fund Stonnie’s treatment on a Facebook page set up by his owners, while donations can be made online.