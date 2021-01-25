Lichfield’s MP has clashed with Piers Morgan, accusing the TV host of “laddish bullying”.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

The comments came after Michael Fabricant’s Conservative colleague Therese Coffey MP appeared on Good Morning Britain.

The Secretary of State for work and pensions left the interview after it had been delayed.

Mr Fabricant said:

“Well done Therese Coffey – Piers Morgan keeps you waiting when you had agreed a pre-arranged time slot. “He tries to prevent you from going on BBC and then talks all over you as he does with other guests. “Male chauvinist bully boy.” Michael Fabricant MP

Piers Morgan. Picture: Dr GL Johnson

But Mr Morgan hit back on social media, insisting the delay to the interview was caused by other segments over-running.

“We were running a few minutes late on our schedule because we decided to give more time to a wonderfully inspiring Holocaust survivor. “I don’t view robustly challenged Government ministers over their own claims as bullying – I call it journalism.” Piers Morgan

But the Conservative MP said he accepted why the segment may have over-run, but said Mr Morgan should be aware of the time demands on other interviewees .