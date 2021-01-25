People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to join a series of virtual events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The plaque on the Anne Frank Tree at National Memorial Arboretum

Taking place on Wednesday (27th January), the day will remember those who lost their lives to the Nazis during the Second World War.

A virtual ceremony is being streamed online, before households are urged to light candles and place them in their windows at 8pm in an act of remembrance.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is an important annual event when we all join together to remember those lives affected by persecution and genocide. “By bringing people and communities together we can not only celebrate our diversity, but we can build a better future for everyone. “This year of course will be very different because of the COVID-19 restrictions but I would encourage people to try and find a few moments to remember at home or take part in some of the online activities and ceremonies.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

At the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, online activities along with a short pre-recorded Act of Remembrance service will also help families learn about the importance of remembrance and commemoration.

Full details about events and activities taking place can be found on the Holocaust Memorial Day website.