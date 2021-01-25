Proposals have been submitted to restrict parking at a Lichfield supermarket to those spending £5 on shopping within the store.

The Tesco supermarket in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

A planning application has been submitted for the installation of new ANPR cameras for the Tesco shop on Church Street.

A statement supporting the proposal says shoppers using the supermarket are unable to find spaces because people heading into the city centre are using the facility.

“Tesco are finding that their car park is coming under considerable pressure and is being used by non-Tesco customers. “This is limiting the number of spaces available to shoppers, detracting from the attractiveness of the store as a main food shopping location, and in turn impacting on its trading performance. “Tesco therefore propose to introduce new measures to control the car park whereby customers will be permitted to stay for up to three hours if they spend a minimum of £5 in store.” Planning statement

The new parking system will see charges issues if drivers do not use the shop.

“Customers will be given a voucher at the till after their shop which can be scanned into one of the proposed automated ticket validation terminals within the car park. “Those who do not validate their parking or stay longer than the three hours will be issued a penalty charge notice of £70, reduced to £42 if paid in 14 days. “The first half hour stay will not however be charged to allow for short shopping trips or pick-up and drop-offs.” Planning statement

If approved, the new parking system will see the installation of eight parking terminals and two new ANPR cameras.

Forty signs will also be installed to let drivers know about the new restrictions.

“The revised controls will ensure that there is a greater turnover of parking to create more freely available spaces for shoppers to visit both the store and shops located within the city centre. “For example, a customer may undertake a half-hour shop at the Tesco store where they spend more than the £5, and remain with the car park for a further two and a half hours. “We consider that the revised parking controls are sufficient to allow linked trips with other city centre uses, especially on the basis that its main purpose is to serve the Tesco store.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.