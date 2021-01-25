People are being asked to hand over any CCTV footage they may have of a group who were “up to no good” and may have breached coronavirus regulations in Shenstone.

Police say they have received reports of the group of between eight and 11 young men arriving by train from the Sutton Coldfield area over the past week.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said officers were seeking footage in a bid to identify them.

“Apart from a clear breach of the COVID-19 regulations, this group is believed to be up to no good and the police would appreciate being informed if they are seen. “Any information about this group, or any CCTV footage of them passing a person’s house or business, would be greatly appreciated.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.