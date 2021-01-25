Two men have been arrested in connection with a machete attack in Mile Oak.

The incident happened on Sutton Road on Friday (22nd January).

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious leg injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

A 46-year-old man from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 19-year-old man, also from Tamworth, has been arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody.

Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 471 of 22nd January, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.