Two men have been charged after a man was injured with a machete in Mile Oak.

The incident happened on Sutton Road on 22nd January.

Matthew Ronald Nunney, 46, of Sutton Road, Mile Oak, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow (26th January).

Adam Nunney, 19, also of Sutton Road, Mile Oak, has been charged with Section 4a public order – intentionally cause harassment, alarm or distress. He is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 10th February.