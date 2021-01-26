An appeal for information has been launched after a trailer full of gas bottles and chemical containers was dumped in Lichfield.

The trailer dumped in a Lichfield lay-by

The blue curtain-sided HGV trailer was left in the Cleat Hill lay-by on the A51.

Lichfield District Council confirmed it was reported last week – but say some locals suggest it could have been left up to three weeks ago.

Tests are being carried out to determine what the chemicals are that were found inside in order for the load to be disposed of safely.

Anyone with information about where the trailer came from or who left it there should visit lichfielddc.gov.uk/report.