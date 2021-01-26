New apartments could be built on land in Lichfield if proposals are given the green light.

Planning permission is being sought for the scheme on land opposite Sandfields Pumping Station on Chesterfield Road.

The land on Chesterfield Road where developers hope to build apartments. Picture: Google Streetview

Developers hope to create two blocks for a mix of one and two bedroom apartments.

The land is currently earmarked for employment, but a planning statement said the use of the site has proven to be “unviable”.

“The site has been designated for employment purposes since the plan was published in 2015, during which no applications have come forward for such development. “The designation of the site for employment purposes is currently proving unviable. “The redevelopment of a small site of this size for residential purposes would not be detrimental the council’s employment land availability.” Planning statement

The land currently sits between two residential properties – a fact whicht he developers say has prevented commercial uses being pursued.

“Until recently a slither of the southwest portion of the site formed part of a garden and was therefore undevelopable with the owners unlikely to be willing to sell the site for commercial development. “The applicant has agreed a deal with the occupants who have agreed to sell the site on a speculative basis that the land would come forward for residential development, which in its very nature is more palatable in this residential context.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.