New apartments could be built on land in Lichfield if proposals are given the green light.
Planning permission is being sought for the scheme on land opposite Sandfields Pumping Station on Chesterfield Road.
Developers hope to create two blocks for a mix of one and two bedroom apartments.
The land is currently earmarked for employment, but a planning statement said the use of the site has proven to be “unviable”.
“The site has been designated for employment purposes since the plan was published in 2015, during which no applications have come forward for such development.
“The designation of the site for employment purposes is currently proving unviable.
“The redevelopment of a small site of this size for residential purposes would not be detrimental the council’s employment land availability.”Planning statement
The land currently sits between two residential properties – a fact whicht he developers say has prevented commercial uses being pursued.
“Until recently a slither of the southwest portion of the site formed part of a garden and was therefore undevelopable with the owners unlikely to be willing to sell the site for commercial development.
“The applicant has agreed a deal with the occupants who have agreed to sell the site on a speculative basis that the land would come forward for residential development, which in its very nature is more palatable in this residential context.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
It gets very tiresome finding fault but surely this amounts to a change of use. The council has become a one trick pony…. If it’s green build houses on it! I know houses are needed but they have to be proportionate to all manner of other facilities.
At least they are not proposing another rest home (unless the application changes) but most residents in Lichfield are becoming worried about what is happening. We are not elitist or obstructive but there are plenty of examples of what results from unrestrained development.
The LDC planning committee will obviously consider this proposal with the proper care & attention our community needs to protect itself from enthusiastic over-development. The residential nature of the scheme is to be commended but disguising blocks of flats as individual houses perhaps not so. It’s the density of new housing that is concerning. I am currently worried about the seemingly never ending proposals to swamp Lichfield in a sea of brick. Our surrounding farmers fields being sacrificed to a ‘once only’ crop of housing. Perhaps our planning committee & their planning officers who advise them need to take note.
Please, please stop with the building in Lichfield, we really don’t need anymore or anything else to furthecruin our beautiful city and surrounding areas. Enough is enough, it’s about time everyone took a stand against crazy ideas like this
