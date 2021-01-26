Bin collections in Lichfield and Burntwood are continuing to be disrupted because of the weather.
Lichfield District Council confirmed many collections would not be made today (26th January) following the snowfall over the weekend.
Residents are being told some bins may be emptied later today if conditions improve.
“Today’s bin collections have been cancelled due to dangerous conditions on local roads.
“Please leave your bins out and we’ll update when we know more about catch-up collections.
“If road conditions improve later we will collect as many of today’s bins as possible.
“Thank you for bearing with us.”Lichfield District council spokesperson