Lichfield City Council has confirmed it will freeze its share of the council tax bill.

Councillors made the decision at a meeting yesterday (25th January).

Cllr Mark Warfield, leader of the city council, said:

“Last year was a year like no other – the challenges caused by the pandemic have continued into 2021 and will be with us for some time yet. “The parish council element of council tax is relatively small, but in these uncertain times the city council wanted to ensure that it did not place further burden on its residents, particularly given the budgetary pressures on the district and county councils.” Cllr Mark Warfield

Cllr Warfield said that while the city council had opted to freeze the precept, there were still financial challenges it faced.