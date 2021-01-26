County council chiefs are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood not to become “COVID complacent” as they continue to battle to bring down infection rates.

The current rate of infection across Staffordshire has fallen, but remains close to 400 per 100,000 people.

Cllr Johnny McMahon said while vaccinations and a drop in the rate was a positive, people could not afford to ease up on following coronavirus restrictions.

“Cases remain high and there is still enormous pressure on the NHS both locally and nationally. “Now is not the time to give in to temptation – please continue to follow the rules and stay at home. “If you do need to leave the house, for essential shopping or because you cannot work from home then please get tested, especially if you live in one of the hotspot areas where cases are very high.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The county council is operating rapid test facilities for people without symptoms as part of a bid to tackle “silent spreaders”.

Appointments can be booked via the online portal.