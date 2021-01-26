The roll out of more ANPR cameras in patrol cars will help keep roads across Lichfield and Burntwood safe, police chiefs have said.

Staffordshire Police confirmed that 14 additional units would be installed in its vehicles across the county, along with two mobile devices which will be moved to target different crime hotspots or routes used by offenders.

Chief Inspector John Miles said the use of the technology would have a number of benefits for officers.

“A lot of people will think we use ANPR for motoring offences but they are used for a lot more. “It is a fantastic tool to gather intelligence and then interrogate that data. As vehicles pass through ANPR cameras, the registration is read and instantly checked against a database of vehicles of interest. “Additionally a record is stored, which includes those for vehicles that are not known to be of interest at that time but may in appropriate circumstances then be later accessed for investigative purposes. “We will continue to maximise the opportunities that this technology provides us in Staffordshire in the prevention and detection of criminality.” Ch Insp John Miles, Staffordshire Police

The investment in the cameras has come via funding from the Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis.