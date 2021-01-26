Teachers should be vaccinated “sooner rather than later”, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Michael Fabricant made his comments during a debate in the House of Commons around the reopening of schools.

Most pupils are currently learning from home across the country due to lockdown restrictions.

But with the UK COVID-19 death toll passing 100,000, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said it would be “foolhardy” to set a date for when students could return to class – and he called for consideration to be given to vaccinating adults working in school settings.

“Caution should be exercised when setting the opening date for schools. “While I recognise the educational cost and mental strain the closure of schools is having on children and their parents, it would be foolhardy to set artificial deadlines for the reopening of schools in this pandemic. “I also believe that teachers and other adult staff at schools should be vaccinated against COVID to prevent contagion spreading.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant’s comments follow a question he asked of the Schools Minister in a House of Commons debate.

He asked Nick Gibb MP:

“Can I just point out that today is a day where we have surpassed 100,000 deaths in the United Kingdom due to COVID. “With 37,000 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, now is not the time to set arbitrary deadlines for the opening of schools, or set arbitrary targets which means that schools can then be opened. “We must go by the medical advice. “And in connection with that, may I ask the Minister – does he not think it’s a good idea if we were to vaccinate everyone who is an adult who works in school sooner rather than later, to stop public transmission of COVID?” Michael Fabricant MP

The Schools Minister replied: