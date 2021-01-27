An events company has signed an agreement to run a monthly market in Lichfield city centre.

Markets on Market Square

CJ’s Events Warwickshire has agreed a five-year deal with Lichfield City Council to operate the Producers’ Market in Market Square.

The company had originally been appointed for a year to revitalise the monthly event – a move which saw the Farmers’ Market rebranded in a bid to attract a wider variety of stalls.

Jamie Walker, of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have secured a five year contract with Lichfield City Council. “We really enjoy developing and managing this very popular monthly market last year. “It’s been well supported in 2020 despite coronavirus and hosts in the region of 25-plus stalls. “Lichfield City Council have been a pleasure to work with and we’re committed to continue a great working relationship over the coming years to develop this market even further and host more stalls once the pandemic is over.” Jamie Walker

Cllr Mark Warfield, leader of Lichfield City Council, said he hoped the agreement would allow the market to flourish going forward.

“After a successful trial period last year, the city council is pleased to be working with CJ’s Events on a more permanent basis. “The monthly Producers Market has become a regular fixture on the historic Market Square, enhancing the shopping experience and adding to the vibrancy of the city.” Cllr Mark Warfield, Lichfield City Council

The monthly market will take place on the first Sunday of the month between February and December, although only essential food stalls will be operating during current lockdown restrictions.

Traders can find out more information at www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk.