Two councillors have called for more support for social clubs across Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus crisis.

A Christmas Support Payment scheme has been introduced for pubs where their business does not rely on food sales.

But guidance from Government means that Lichfield District Council has not awarded the wet-led pubs grants to members’ clubs.

Cllr Darren Ennis and Cllr Dave Robertson have co-authored a letter to the local authority’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, calling for them to be included in the payment scheme.

Great to be working with @David_train to press LDC to fill a gap in the financial support for members' clubs in the District. We need to keep these vital Community Hubs @ClubInsureLtd #SupportOurClubs pic.twitter.com/5IFFJqF9hH — Darren Ennis (@DarrenEnnis) January 26, 2021

Cllr Ennis, Labour representative for Chasetown ward, said the Government needed to offer the same level of support for local businesses as it does for the major pub chains.

“When any support for the hospitality industry comes out during their COVID closure it can be integral to their survival. “It’s really sad that social clubs are excluded from this grant with no real reason – if anything they are more important to the area as they are truly run by the community for the community and not for profit of an owner or shareholders. “ Cllr Darren Ennis

Cllr Robertson, Labour representative for the Curborough ward said the money was available for the district council to add clubs to the funding scheme.