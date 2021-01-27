A Lichfield retailer is rolling out a free home delivery service for customers.

Central England Co-op said it would be offered to members in a bid to help those isolating or struggling to get to stores.

Customers can use the Snappy Shopper app to order from the company’s supermarket in Lichfield.

Store manager Jamie Joyce said:

“All of us here at Central England Co-op want to ensure that we continue to offer access to vital food and essentials throughout these uncertain times. “We have successfully rolled out home delivery services but we now want to offer free delivery to all of our members for the entirety of lockdown to ensure they get everything they need if they are struggling to get out without any additional worries. “All members have to do is use a special code when ordering via their chosen app and their items will soon be coming along in our eco-friendly vehicles to their doorstep for no added cost.” Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op

A minimum order value of £15 applies. For more details visit www.centralengland.coop/food/order-online.