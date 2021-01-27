A Lichfield travel agent is restarting an online series offering inspiration for trips once the restrictions are eased.

RB Collection hosted the Travel at Home series during previous lockdowns.

But the company is now restarting the schedule with a focus on Oman at 2pm tomorrow (28th January).

Oman

A spokesperson said:

“A far cry from the likes of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Oman has retained its authentic Arabian charm while blending world-class hotels and resorts to provide a diverse and exciting destination to visit. “We will be joined by a special guest to present the varied experiences available, from driving through the scenic mountain ranges to wondering the bustling souks and relaxing along the stunning beaches. “As well as the capital city of Muscat we will also explore the lesser-known area of Salalah and head up into the Hajar Mountains.” RB Collection spokesperson

People can sign up to the online session at rbcollection.com/events.