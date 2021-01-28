People are being invited to decorate bricks to will help create a COVID-19 memorial wall at a Burntwood secondary school.

The project is being launched by Chase Terrace Academy in partnership with Taylor Wimpey.

Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

Students, staff, families and the wider community are being urged to decorate a brick for a memorial wall based on their experiences during lockdown.

Head of School Nicola Mason said:

“We are excited to launch this project during what I hope will be our final lockdown. “We hope that our amazing community will get behind us as we want them to help us record this extraordinary event and help us to create a meaningful legacy for COVID-19. “This is a feel-good project which I hope will inspire people to get creative and get painting. Some may wish to pay tribute to the NHS and key workers, remember a loved one or simply reflect how they have spent their time during the pandemic.” Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy

The bricks have been donated by Taylor Wimpey West Midlands and will be sealed before being assembled in the memorial garden.

Angie Prince, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said:

“It has been a difficult time for the local families and schools so this is a great way to bring everyone together and get creative. “We look forward to seeing the finished wall in the school’s memorial garden.” Angie Prince, Taylor Wimpey West Midlands

Anyone wishing to take part in the art lockdown project can collect a brick from the school office. For more details visit the school website.