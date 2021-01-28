A report has recommended plans for new homes to be built on two areas of public open space in Lichfield are rejected.

The land at Netherstowe earmarked for housing

The planning committee at Lichfield District Council is set to decide on whether to approve the building on Netherstowe and Leyfields.

It comes after a controversial decision by the local authority to sell the land to housing provider Bromford.

But the reports to the planning committee will be a boost for campaigners – and more than 1,000 people who signed an online petition – who are seeking to prevent any building work take place.

Reports to a meeting of the planning committee have both recommended refusal on similar grounds.

“The proposal is not considered to constitute sustainable development as it would result in the loss of land designated for open space.” Planning report

The reports added that the while the affordable housing projects were “positive”, the two sites had greater value to communities living nearby.

On the Netherstowe site, the report said:

“The development proposes a significant built form that would look out of character with the immediate area that would also have the potential to create less than significant impact on very important views to Lichfield Cathedral.” Planning report

The land off Leyfields earmarked for new housing

The report on Leyfields explained:

“The application however would result in the loss of an important open space which the applicant has failed to address the fact that this proposal would result insignificant and demonstrable harm to the ability of the local community to interact with each other and their ability to create healthy inclusive communities, to the detriment of their well-being.” Planning report

Councillors will debate the report at a planning committee meeting on 8th February.