Time is running out for Lichfield groups to apply for funding for to support energy-related and wellbeing projects.

The Southern Staffordshire Community Energy Limited social enterprise is offering grants of up to £2,000.

But the deadline for applications is 8th February.

A spokesperson said:

“The main aim of this fund is to support projects that improve the health and wellbeing of local residents and energy-related schemes.” Southern Staffordshire Community Energy Limited spokesperson

Full details and eligibility criteria are available on the Southern Staffordshire Community Energy Limited website.