Time is running out for Lichfield groups to apply for funding for to support energy-related and wellbeing projects.
The Southern Staffordshire Community Energy Limited social enterprise is offering grants of up to £2,000.
But the deadline for applications is 8th February.
A spokesperson said:
“The main aim of this fund is to support projects that improve the health and wellbeing of local residents and energy-related schemes.”Southern Staffordshire Community Energy Limited spokesperson
Full details and eligibility criteria are available on the Southern Staffordshire Community Energy Limited website.