Residents in apartments in Lichfield had to be evacuated from their homes due to a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident.

Kensington Oval. Picture: Google Streetview

Fire and ambulance crews were called to Kensington Oval yesterday (27th January) after reports of two people working in the building falling ill.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:

“Crews from Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock were called to reports of a carbon monoxide leak at a property on Boathouse Field at around 12.30am yesterday). “The premises were evacuated and the property ventilated. “Two men were left in the care of the ambulance service.”

People living in 42 apartments were eventually allowed to return after checks were carried out, with boilers in each property having to be inspected before heating and hot water could be reinstated.

Lichfield District Council confirmed its staff were also in attendance during the incident to help distribute electric heaters provided by gas emergency teams from Cadent.