More than 9,700 new homes will need to be built across Lichfield and Burntwood over the next 20 years, councillors have been told.

A report to an overview and scrutiny committee meeting at Lichfield District Council this week saw Cllr Iain Eadie outline the scale of the housing need for the region.

The cabinet member responsible for the Local Plan said part of the total figure was down to neighbouring local authorities failing to meet their own housing needs.

Iain Eadie

“The overall housing requirement of the draft Local Plan 2040 is 9,727 within the plan period of 2018 to 2040. “The requirement is made up of Lichfield district’s local housing need (LHN) of 7,062 and a contribution of 2,665 homes towards meeting the unmet needs arising from the Greater Birmingham and Black Country housing market area (GBBCHMA). “LHN is established through a nationally set standard calculation and this sets the minimum housing requirement for the district. “National Planning Policy also requires authorities to help to meet unmet needs from neighbouring authorities where this exists. “The Local Plan 2040 also includes a ‘buffer’ in the supply of homes to ensure that if circumstances change and any sites do not come forward then sufficient supply is available to compensate for this.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Eadie said that the required figure would be met by existing committed developments and allocations from the current Local Plan, along with four proposed housing allocations:

Land north east of Lichfield – approximately 3,300 homes.

Land west of Fazeley – approximately 800 homes.

Land off Huddlesford Lane, Whittington – approximately 75 homes.

Land off Hay End Lane, Fradley – approximately 500 homes.

“Scaremongering that is simply not true

Cllr Alastair Little, Conservative member for Hammerwich with Wall, told the meeting that the council should follow the example of local authorities and push back on demands to take housing open green belt land – and he said the Local Plan itself could be pushed back.

Cllr Alastair Little

“We are taking on housing for other areas such as Aldridge, yet they are saying they will protect their green belt – what they really mean is they will push it into Lichfield. “We need to represent the people that elected us, not the Planning Inspectorate, just as surrounding authorities are doing. We need to say we will look into other sites rather than the strict four mentioned. “In terms use needing to lie down and do what Westminster tell us because Chris Pincher MP tells us we need to do our Local Plan – others are saying ‘no, let’s delay this, not just because of coronavirus because there are fundamental changes’. “The suggestion it would allow developers to do whatever they like is scaremongering that is simply not true. “I push for this committee to call for a three to five year delay in the Local Plan.” Cllr Alastair Little

But Cllr Eadie said delaying the Local Plan could mean even more houses need to be built in the same timeframe.