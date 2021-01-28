People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to bag a bargain while supporting a local charity.

St Giles Hospice has been forced to close its high street shops as part of the coronavirus crisis.

But the Whittington-based charity is continuing to offer items for sale via eBay.

St Giles Hospice’s head of retail, Lynwen Truesdale, said books, toys and games were among the items up for grabs.

“The money raised by St Giles Hospice shops plays a vital role in funding the services which we offer our patients, but as we have had to close them and cancel many fundraising events during the COVID-19 crisis our message to our online shoppers is that we’ve never needed you more than we do right now. “We have a wide range of items which are just the thing for keeping everyone engaged and entertained during lockdown. “We also have make up, beauty and healthcare products and gift sets, perfect for Valentine’s Day gifts.” Lynwen Truesdale, St Giles Hospice

Previous items sold via the charity’s eBay store include a 1608 leather-bound Geneva Bible, a rare Royal Doulton Sir Francis Drake Toby Jug and Ali Baba figurine.

One donated item – a pare of Zeiss World War Two German U-Boat binoculars – sold by St Giles Hospice online raised more than £4,200.

“We can’t wait to re-open our high street shops, but until then, please continue to shop with us online. “We’d ask all of our supporters to spread the word to friends and family so that they can support us too. “Although our shops are currently closed, we need to raise £850,000 every single month just to keep our services going and our dedicated care teams are still out there working around the clock in our hospices and out in our community.” Lynwen Truesdale

For more details on how to buy from the charity’s eBay store, visit the St Giles Hospice website.