The judge faced a tough task in the latest round of a competition for members of Lichfield Camera Club.

David Gibbins eventually settled on Darron Matthews’ image Common Wasp in Flight as the top photograph in the advanced category.

A selection of the top pictures from the contest are below:

Common Wasp in Flight – Darron Matthews

Canal Bridge in the Snow – Liz Thomas

Lichfield Cathedral – Rob Ings

Lockdown Beach – Steve Dingley

Mill at Borrowdale – Joe Anderson

Morning Light – Bill D’Arcy

Still Life with Gourd – Sandra Morgan

Storm at Dusk – Graham Slight

Train’s Late – Anne Wright

Autumn Beams – Annette Keatley

For more details on joining Lichfield Camera Club email secretary@lichfieldcameraclub.org.