A Lichfield marketing professional has scooped a major honour at an annual business awards.

Hannah Montgomery

Hannah Montgomery from Golddust Marketing was named Young Professional of the Year at the annual Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce awards.

There was also success in the educational sector too with Julie Poppleton, head of careers education at the Stephen Sutton Multi-Academy Trust winning the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber president’s award.

Other successes saw Lichfield teacher Richard Gill from the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership pick up the Sutton Coldfield Chamber president’s award.