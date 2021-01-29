Councillors in Burntwood are set to discuss whether more allotments are needed in the town.

A report to an overview and scrutiny meeting at Burntwood Town Council next month revealed that sites at Coulter Lane and Norton Lane currently had full occupancy on the 88 available plots.

A waiting list exists at the latter site, with 13 people waiting for an allotment.

But the report said that simply creating additional plots elsewhere in the town may not necessarily be the answer.

“The manager at Norton Lane confirmed that people are willing to wait up to a year for a plot rather than have an allotment immediately at the nearby Peters Lane site which is in Hammerwich. “The sense of community that allotments can offer is one of the key attractions. “Location is also important and there is no guarantee that if the town council provided a new site on the western side of the town those people on the waiting list at Norton Lane would take up a plot there.” Overview and scrutiny report

The report said that there may be other ways of creating new spaces without purchasing new land.

“An alternative approach would be to convert some existing public open space or amenity land to allotments. “This would be dependent on public attitude as allotments close to housing are not always welcomed by residents because they are seen as unsightly and a potential source of vandalism. “A recent public consultation with residents in Highfields highlighted concerns about the introduction of less formal management arrangements for public open space.” Overview and scrutiny report

The report also warned that the end of coronavirus restrictions could see people give up their allotments.

“The owner of the allotment site on Coulter Lane confirmed that demand for plots had significantly increased during the pandemic. “He expected that some people would hand back their allotments once the pandemic had finished and they could travel freely, and other leisure opportunities were available again.” Overview and scrutiny report

The report will be discussed at a meeting on 4th February.