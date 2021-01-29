Passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line to and from Lichfield Trent Valley are being warned of cancellations for the due to a landslip.

Engineers say a train driver reported movement on a section of the line in Warwickshire caused by heavy rainfall earlier this week.

Work is now taking place to stabilise the affected area with speed restrictions in place.

But London Northwestern Railway services between Crewe and London Euston will be withdrawn from tomorrow (30th January) with a bus replacement service operating instead from stations including Stafford, Rugeley Trent Valley, Lichfield Trent Valley, Tamworth, Atherstone, Nuneaton and Rugby.

The repair work is expected to take a week.

Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:

“This is a significant incident which is impacting our customers on the West Coast Main Line. “As you would expect given the national lockdown, passenger numbers are extremely low at the moment so thankfully the number of customers impacted by this incident will be greatly reduced. “I am sorry for the disruption caused to anybody who is using this route for essential journeys and I urge any key workers whose ability to get to their job will be impacted to contact us directly.” Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern Railway

Ellen Wintle, infrastructure director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: