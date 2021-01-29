People in Lichfield and Burntwood without coronavirus symptoms are being reminded of locations for community testing centres.

Locations across Staffordshire will operate over the weekend and into next week.

Staffordshire County Council hopes that testing those without symptoms will help idenitify “silent spreaders” of COVID-19.

Local centres are available on:

30th January – Burntwood Leisure Centre (10am-4pm)

31st January – Burntwood Leisure Centre (10am-4pm)

1st February – Burntwood Leisure Centre (10am-4pm)

1st February – Stonnall Village Hall (10am-12.30pm)

1st February – St John’s Community Church (2pm-4pm)

2nd February – Burntwood Leisure Centre (10am-4pm)

2nd February – Shenstone Village Hall (10am-12.30pm)

2nd February – Fazeley Town Hall (2pm-4pm)

3rd February – Burntwood Leisure Centre (10am-4pm)

3rd February – Armitage Village Hall (2pm-4pm)

4th February – Burntwood Leisure Centre (10am-4pm)

4th February – Shenstone Village Hall (10am-12.30pm)

4th February – St John’s Community Church (2pm-4pm)

5th February – Lichfield City FC (10am-4pm)

5th February – Abbotts Bromley Village Hall (2pm-4pm)

Appointments can be booked via the Staffordshire County Council website.