People using a bus service in Lichfield and Burntwood are being warned of timetable changes because of reduced demand.

Operator D&G said the 60A route between Lichfield and Cannock would be suspended.

It means the 60 service will now cover the route – which goes through Burntwood – meaning just one bus every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

A spokesperson said:

“Because of the current lockdown measures and the Government’s advice for travel only if necessary, the Department for Transport has set out guidelines for bus service operators to reduce their services to approximately 70%-80% of normal service. “Because of this and the reduction in the number of passengers travelling, all local bus service operators in Staffordshire have acted accordingly ensuring services are maintained for essential journeys particularly for key workers and children of key workers travelling to school.” D&G spokesperson

D&G took on the routes earlier this month after buying the local Arriva depot.